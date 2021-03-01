Cool Schools: Raymond Elementary School thanks troops in Afghanistan

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Students and staff members at a Hinds County school are thanking our troops overseas. Raymond Elementary School’s counselor, Alyssa Taylor, came up with the idea of sending troops letters and goodies for Christmas.

“I just wanted to teach the students of Raymond Elementary that it is not always about receiving gifts or giving gifts,” said Taylor. “There are other ways to give and make other people’s day.”

Taylor’s brother is a soldier in Afghanistan. He told her the soldiers were so happy when they received the letters and goodies.

“The troops loved it,” said Taylor. “He said a lot of them were laughing because of some of the things the kids would say, but it was very heartwarming. A few were even emotional.”

The troops sent them a gift in return; a flag with with signatures from the troops.

“We were able to take it to each classroom and present it to the students. They were so excited.”

Taylor said she loves working with such selfless students and staff members and that she could not have done it without the help of the teachers.