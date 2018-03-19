Cool Schools: Ridgeland High School

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — Ridgeland High is being highlighted as WJTV’s Cool School of the week.

They’ve worked to build an award-winning robotics team that is getting international attention.

A robot earned Ridgeland High School their 3rd State Championship in three years. The robot can pick up items and put them back down.

Coach Bill Richardson teaches at the school and has watched the team grow.

“We literally started in corner of a room and practiced in the hall with no fields,” he said. “Over the years we’ve grown into one of the most dominant teams in the state.”

Melvin Nguien is the captain of the team. He also won Mentor of the Year at state.

“Having that award makes me feel like I made an impact on peoples lives,” he said.

Nguien is a senior who hopes to study computer science in college.