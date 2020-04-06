Cool Schools: Scott Central Attendance Center

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A librarian in Forest, Mississippi is keeping story time on schedule.

As dust collects on library bookshelves across the state, Tonia Smith is still turning pages from home.

She’s been the librarian at Scott Central Attendance Center for ten years. Now that the coronavirus outbreak has closed school, she is using Facebook and YouTube to continue story time.

“This is one of their ways to still be able to hear the Library Lady, as I get called very often, especially by the kindergartners,” Smith said.

With her energetic voices and sometimes props, Smith says she’s just doing what she misses and loves the most about her job.

“We participate in the Accelerated Reading program. Every story I read has an AR test to go with it. So it gives them an opportunity to still take those AR tests and reach those AR goals that they have,” Smith said.

She says she even had parents from outside the district tell her their children have watched them.

Smith plans to continue story time throughout the summer, to help improve summer reading programs.

Find her story time on YouTube here.