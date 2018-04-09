Cool Schools: Shirley D. Simmons Middle School

MADISON COUNTY, Miss.(WJTV) — WJTV 12 is recognizing Shirley D. Simmons Middle School as its Cool School of the Week.

They placed third at the TSA State Competition in inventions and innovations. They created the Flip Flop bag that includes a lunch compartment, Bluetooth headphones, and a charging station.

The students plan to make improvements to the bag before going to Nationals this summer.

The school is asking for donations to help with the trip this summer. For anyone who would like to help, contact the school.