Cool Schools: Simpson County Technical Center helps students explore careers

MENDENHALL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Simpson County Technical Center is teaching students about life after high school. Whether a student chooses to go to college or enter the workforce.

The Tech Center recently held their annual career fair for Simpson County students. Student Services Coordinator Joe Ann Floyd said the fair helps inspire those who took part.

“We are shaping their careers at the tech center,” said Floyd, “We allow them to be exposed to different opportunities in the community. It lets them see more than one opportunity they can get into.”

Some students like Brandon Stephens, know what they want to do.

“I want to pursue technical engineering,” said Stephens.

For other students like Peyton White, they are still figuring it out.

“I am indecisive right now,” said White.

Nevertheless, they left the fair with more insight.

“I got to explore different options and it helps me towards the future,” said White.

Career fairs like these are what gives students knowledge they might not get from the classroom.

