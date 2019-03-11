Cool Schools: Siwell Middle School

After coming super close to earning the title last season, this girls’ basketball team finally clinches the Jackson Public School District Middle School Championship. Siwell Middle School is this week’s “Cool School.”

With a 39-29 score against Powell Middle School, the Siwell Lady Cougars finally brought home the gold.

Last season, the girls went undefeated until the final game. They lost the championship to Northwest Middle School. And their male counterparts, who also had a perfect record, won the boys championship.

But this season, the girls came back to earn the district title for their school.

Eighth grader Dejah Shannon shared what her teammates kept in mind this go around. “Never give up. Work hard. Fight all the way through.”

“I just reminded them about what happened to us last year. We got close at the end and we said not again. We’re going to work hard,” said Coach Earlene Thompson.

While scoring points is the way to win the game, Coach Thompson makes sure her girls are well-rounded players ready for high school hoops.

She started playing basketball herself in middle school. “Not to pat myself on the back, but guess what…I was a good player!” When it was time for her to go to Jackson State University, the school didn’t have a women’s basketball team. But now, Coach Thompson is honored to help lay the grounds for girls to possibly play all the way to the professional level.

———-

If you know of a school doing something cool, nominate them for our “Cool Schools” segment by sending an email to coolschools@wjtv.com.