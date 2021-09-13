Cool Schools: Students rave about lunch food at JPS Tougaloo Early College High School

TOUGALOO, Miss. (WJTV) – Students at JPS Tougaloo Early College High School are loving the food served at lunch.

Cafeteria Manager Greg White said he takes his job seriously.

“It is very important because when children are hungry, they cannot learn,” said White, “It is very key and important that we provide the necessary nutrients so they can have energy to learn in class.”

Principal Chinelo Evans said White serves nutritious and delicious food.

“Our students comment about Mr. White’s food saying how much they like lunch,” said Evans.

Ninth Grader Josiah Young is one of those students.

“It tastes pretty good and is always fresh,” said Young.

White said the food comes from a home office, he just spices it up.

“The company provides the dressing and I add the accessories,” said White.

The students said the added touches are what make the difference. White said he is happy the students enjoy his meals.

“It is extremely exciting to know that children are excited about what we are producing in the department of nutrition,” said White, “I love putting smiles on peoples faces.”

