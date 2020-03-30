Cool Schools: Summit Elementary

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – As we enter the third week of no school for most Mississippi students, educators have really proven to be the encouraging, helpful pillars of the community we’ve always known them to be.

Inspired by schools across the country, the principal at Summit Elementary in McComb rounded up her teachers to let the students know they are missed, by leaning on the power of social media.

Teachers held up messages filled with love and reminders to keep learning. They posted the pictures on Facebook for all to see.

“We can’t see our scholars everyday. We’re family here…This is a tough time for adults. So I just can’t even imagine what the children are going through emotionally,” said Principal Lakya Washington.

Principal Washington says this break is way different from a snow day or power outage. Because in those situations students are less likely to lose what they’ve gained over the year.

“Just the uncertainty has taken a toll. It really really has,” she said.

The Summit Elementary staff is already working on how to keep the momentum going into the next school year.

