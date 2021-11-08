Cool Schools: UMMC’s School of Nursing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – UMMC’s School of Nursing has a program that gives nursing students real life experience while simultaneously bridging the health care divide.

The nursing students treat Jackson Public School students and students at South Delta.

“We have students who rotate through here who gain valuable clinical experience,” said Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Anne Norwood.

The partnership was established twenty-two years ago. They have clinics at Johnson Elementary, Galloway Elementary, Lanier High School, and schools in South Delta.

“This school-based health clinic was the first one in the state of Mississippi that was nurse-managed and run by nurse practitioners,” said Norwood.

Adam Goodman is a fourth year med student at UMMC. He said the school-based clinic partnership has given him real life experience.

“I really appreciate what we have set up here,” said Goodman, “It really goes a long way for kids.”

Goodman said when he was a second year student he was able to go to rural Mississippi and treat students there.

“I did some physical exams, got to chat with kids, and help out,” said Goodman.

For parents, having nurses at the school their children attend helps them out a lot.

“Sometimes children are not able to make it to the doctors,” said Second Grade Teacher Mikisha Johnson, “Parents have to work so it is very beneficial. They come down here, make sure everything is okay, then they go back to class.”

The American Association of Nursing recently awarded UMM’s School of Nursing for their school-based clinic partnerships.

