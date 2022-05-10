CAMDEN, Miss. (WJTV) – As the school year comes to a close, Velma Jackson High School students are thanking a teacher for thinking outside of the box to provide them with real-world career advice.

At the height of the pandemic, Greg Pigott jumped into action to prepare his students for life post-graduation.

“We were trying to do something different to have a different classroom experience here at Velma Jackson but with the pandemic, we had to have covid restrictions that changed that, so what we did was come up with a way to continue guest speakers through a virtual standpoint,” Pigott said.

He called on professionals from various industries to speak to his students virtually about the options available, and students say they feel more prepared now.

“I’m going to Hinds and I’m majoring in a field that I’m trying to prepare for, and I have a little more information on about my classes and stuff now I’m ready to face life,” senior Kendrick Lindsey said.

The conversations have been used throughout the district, and Pigott says he plans to continue this effort even as covid restrictions loosen.