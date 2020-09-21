Cool Schools: Vicksburg High Gator Closet

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – What started as a small clothing drive has grown into a full closet of donations. Vicksburg High School is focused on creating career and college ready students.

Their new Gator Closet is taking care of the outer look. It’s a free service for students looking for a few professional pieces.

Thomas Mayfield is the Career Academy Coach at Vicksburg High. He says the Gator Closet grew from a necktie and belt drive. Now, students can get an entire ensemble.

They have received suits, nearly 200 neck ties, dress pants for men and women, stocking for women, and more.

“I think that it’s been a great thing to look at this community and how people have fed into these young people. Because as we know this is the next generation, and we want to make sure that they are prepared,” Mayfield said.

The closet isn’t just for job interviews. If a student has a wedding or formal event to go to, they can pick up a shirt and slacks for that as well.

And if you would like to donate, you can contact Mayfield at Thomas.mayfield@vwsd.org.