Cool Schools: Warren Central High School students help a student battling leukemia

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Students at Warren Central High School are hard at work. They are on a mission to help a fellow Viking battling leukemia.

When 12th grade student, Brian Parson, heard about 9th grade student, Phillip Wheeler, being diagnosed with leukemia, he along with other students decided to organize a blood drive for Wheeler.

“We knew one of our Vikings had leukemia so we wanted to do something for him,” Parson said, “We need to spread awareness.”

Wheeler was diagnosed with leukemia in September. His friends were shocked when they heard the news.

“Just going through my head was how close he was to me,” said 9th Grader, Ryan Nelson, “All the things we used to do, and all of a sudden something happens just like that. I mean it is just hard to react to.”

The blood drive is happening this Wednesday, November 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For every pint of blood people donate, Wheeler gets a free pint of blood. The students also started a fundraiser for Wheeler and his family.

“We started selling stickers for $5 each to raise money to give to his family because they are taking on a lot right now with trying to take care of him and stuff,” said Student Kennedi Fitzgerald.

The students even created a video to promote the blood drive. They even got the mayor in it too.

The students feel good about being coming together to help a student in need.

“It feels really inspiring because I know that we are making a change in his life and his family and we are inspiring people around our school to also make a change,” said Fitzgerald.

If you would like to participate in the blood drive, you can sign up here: https://www.mbsonline.us/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/13349