Cool Schools: Warren Central High School

Have you ever heard of the saying “See the light. Be the light. Spread the light.” before?

A group of students from the River City exemplified the saying both literally and figuratively.

Warren Central High School is this week’s Cool School.

Ms. Sandra Springfellow’s Chemistry class made a banner with holiday cards for the kids at Batson Children’s Hospital. But this isn’t your ordinary arts and crafts project.

Before school let out for Christmas break, they were learning about simple circuits and electrons. So, they used what they learned to create cards that light up. And the cards went over well with the kids at Batson, brightening their holiday.

Remember, if you know of a school doing something cool, you can nominate them for our weekly Cool Schools segment. Just send an email to coolschools@wjtv.com with your ideas. Tell us what’s cool about your school!