Cool Schools: Wells APAC elementary school offers unique arts program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wells APAC elementary school focuses not only on the importance of academics, but the arts as well.

Lauryn Smith is a fifth grader at the school. She first attended the school when she was in fourth grade, which is when the program starts.

“I came in here and it was like a whole different world because at my last school I did not have theater, I just had music and violin,” said Smith, “But now, I get to perform in plays, I get to sing, I was on stage and I did a solo. It was very fun.”

Before being accepted at the school, she had to audition.

“For my audition role I did the big bad wolf and I stomped my feet and yelled,” said Smith, “It was very exciting and fun.”

Malaika Quarterman who teaches Performing Arts, said the school offers a unique program.

“Someone can come in the fourth grade and have exposure to our access program,” said Quarterman, “This access program gives you access to piano, vocal, theater, dance, and visual arts while you are also taking advanced academics.”

The arts and education program is free. All you have to do is apply.

“Basically if you are a Jackson resident, you have access to this special program,” said Quarterman.

Lailah Jackson is a fifth grader at the school. She said she enjoys having the time for arts in between academics.

“It is relaxing,” said Jackson.

But arts is only part of it. The school specializes in academics as well.

You can register to be a part of the school until April 23, 2021.

For more information head here: Special Programs / Special Programs Enrollment (jackson.k12.ms.us)