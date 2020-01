Wilkins Elementary students strapped on their helments for a good cause.

The school held a bike-a-thon to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

The students and faculty raised an impressive $700 for the hospital, and got some exercise in while they were at it!

