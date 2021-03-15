Cool Schools: Wingfield High School helps community during water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wingfield High School came together to help the community during the water crisis.

The thought of students without water kept Wingfield High School Graduation Coach, Fredrick Connors, up at night.

“I could not sleep knowing that our scholars were in that type of situation,” said Connors.

So Connors took initiative. He asked teachers and staff members if they wanted to donate their own money to buy water and food for the students and community members. Together, they raised about $1200.

“We have given away about 20 pallets of water,” said Connors, “Which equates to maybe two thousand cases of water.”

Connors and Wingfield High School staff members held about four events. Not only did they give out water, but food too.

“Because of the outage of electricity most of the food people had perished,” said Connors, “They needed food.”

Parents and students in need were so grateful. They left a mark on Connors.

“It was so rewarding it makes me tear up,” said Connors, “We really care wholeheartedly and that is what we do.”

Wingfield High School Principal, Roderick Smith, said having staff members who care about their students is the key to their success. He also thanked Connor’s for taking the initiative to create the drives.

“I have to give credit where credit is due,” said Smith, “Mister Connors had the vision and he has been working it out ever since.”

Connors said he could not have done it without the other staff members at Wingfield High School.

