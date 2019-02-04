Cool Schools: Woodley Elementary

Who are the cool kids? At this Hattiesburg school, they are the kids with character, leading by example.

Woodley Elementary is this week’s “Cool School.”

Wide-eyed kindergartners look up, both literally and figuratively to the Beta Club fifth graders.

“We try to every month at least do one service project,” said Beta Club sponsor, Kenya Travis. She helps pick the school ambassadors.

“To be a Beta student, that means that there’s something very special about you. So you have to have good grades. You have to have good moral character, and just have to be an all around student,” Travis said.

The elementary version of upperclassmen kicked off Black History Month by reading to younger students.

“Our students look up to them in the lower grades. And pretty much when they get to upper grades, most of them want to be a part of the Beta Club,” Asistant Principal Jaronda Allen said.

——–

If you know of a school or teacher doing something cool, nominate them for our weekly “Cool Schools” segment. Send an email to coolschools@wjtv.com.