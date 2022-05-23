JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education has provided $23.1 million for digital subscriptions to school districts at no cost, which will help students get connected to the world.

Discovery Education provides an opportunity for students and teachers to improve the classroom experience and more. “Learning math from the NBA or NFL actually learning what’s it like to work at NASA, seeing the myth busters bust myths about science those are just engaging ways to help kids learn what we want them to learn and exceed their standards”, Dr. Karen Beerer, Senior Vice President of Teaching and Learning said.

The program is expected to roll into more classrooms in the upcoming school year, and MAE President Erica Jones says students deserve a chance to learn at the highest level.

“Digital learning connects us to the world, and that’s something our students in Mississippi deserve”, Jones said.