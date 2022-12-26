JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several Jackson students will get to embark on the trip of a lifetime.

Eight Jackson high school students will take part in this year’s Global Citizenship Project that gives students in the Capital City the opportunity to travel to another part of the world and build deeper relationships while understanding the culture and history of another area.

“I feel really grateful. Especially coming from Jackson, it’s kind of looked down on,” said Arianna Brumfield, a student at Tougaloo Early College High School.

Their 2023 trip will take these scholars to Nigeria. Brumfield is going with her twin sister, Arielle. Both are from Jackson and said they hope to shine a light to their hometown of Jackson.

“I’m very excited. I was really hoping my sister would travel with me, especially since I haven’t been out of the country before,” said Arielle Brumfield, who is also a student at Tougaloo Early College High School.

The nine-day trip begins sometime in the spring or early summer.

“My dad is actually from Zambia. It would be great to actually go, even though that’s two separate areas completely. To see another area of Africa, that would be amazing,” said Faith Malembeka, a student at Tougaloo Early College High School.

The Global Citizenship Project is going on its second year, funded by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene said he didn’t get the chance to study abroad and wanted to give his students the opportunity.

“I just think it’s important that as we educate young people, that we don’t simply focus on mathematical skills, reading skills, history or what have you, but that was help young people to really understand what it really means to be a part of this society,” he said.

“I want to lift up this opportunity four our young people to not live in fear, but live in opportunities that could take them so many places,” he continued.