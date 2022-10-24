FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Rankin County school was among a handful of Mississippi schools honored for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon.

Florence Elementary can now call themselves a National Blue Ribbon School. The coveted award goes to schools that go above and beyond and is recognized by the United States Secretary of Education.

“This has been a long time coming. We have been working hard to maintain an ‘A.’ It’s been years of hard work and dedication,” said Principal Amanda Clark.

It’s the first award of its kind for Florence Elementary. National Blue Ribbon awards are based on a school’s overall academic performance or given to schools with notable improvements.

“Florence Elementary winning a national award is such an honor. It’s so special and just shows the great things happening in the Rankin County School District,” Kym Jamison with the Rankin County School Board.

Former Florence Eagle Governor Tate Reevs sent his congratulatory message at Florence High’s pep rally last Friday where teachers, parents and school staff celebrated the prestigious award.

“As we celebrate a monumental milestone for your teachers, parents and for the students of Florence Elementary,” said Reeves.

It’s been almost a decade of teaching at Florence Elementary for Alicia Stringer.

“It’s very rewarding. You stress. You love these kids. Just to be recognized nationally, that’s really a big honor,” said Stringer, who teaches 3rd grade.

For many of the young scholars, it shows that hard work pays off.

Hayes Cooper Center in the Cleveland School District, Petal High School and Oak Grove Lower Elementary in Lamar County were on the list of this year’s National Blue Ribbon schools.

In early November, school officials will head to D.C. for the awards ceremony.