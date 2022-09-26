MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – For this week’s Cool Schools, we highlight a unique class in Madison County. Students at Highland Elementary came dressed to impress.

“We’re going to to talk about how to cut a sandwich.”

On Thursdays, students at Highland Elementary put on their best outfits for “Dress to Impress Thursdays,” a fresh class that just began this year.

“This summer, our team met and Brittany Vance had the idea that we should have an etiquette class here,” said Amber Young, a fourth grade ELA teacher at the school.

“I’ve been learning table manners for a very long time,” said one student.

“I learned table manners. When I go out to eat, how to cut a sandwich,” said another.

It’s a fun, educational experience for everyone that besides from learning math and science, it teaches these young scholars how to succeed far beyond the classroom.

“It’s hard cutting a sandwich because I’ve never eaten ham before and I’m vegetarian,” said a student.

For Young, it’s her second year teaching at Highland Elementary in Ridgeland. She’s pumped for the school year, particularly Thursdays.

“My favorite part about teaching etiquette? Honestly, it’s seeing their outfits. It’s so fun,” she said.

“It’s really fun. Eating all this food is delicious,” said a student.

Students are learning table manners, a firm handshake, making eye contact and more.

“Always have a napkin in your lap when you’re eating,” said a student.

“We’ve seen a difference in the way they treat each other. Hopefully, we can continue to build them to be better humans,” said Serenity Luckett, the school’s principal.

The fourth grade teacher is also showing that a smile can go a long way.