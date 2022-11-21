MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Traveling can open your mind to new experiences and cultures. At Madison Middle School, students get a taste of world travel.

“World Tour Day” at Madison Middle School gives sixth grade students the opportunity to take a trip around the world, taking learning into their own hands.

“A time for them to work on their social and emotional skills, integrating friendships. We have students coming from three different elementaries, so this is a great time for them to learn hands-on, as well as making friends,” said Brittany Hammett, principal of the school.

The idea is to have students experience different cultures by being a tourist for a day, where they get their “passports” stamped at each of the seven continents.

“We get the stamp if we have good behavior,” said Lily Price Allen, a student.

“We have a wonderful center with drums every week where we talk about Africa and integrate. They can play the drums. At the end, the students are able to come together and show what they did together at each continent,” said Hammett.

In Europe, students took on their twist learning about the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

“Seeing if they can get their tower as high as they can. We measure the towers with marshmallows and spaghetti noodles,” said Courtney Burge, a math teacher at the school.

“Today is pretty fun. I like snowballs. She’s pretty cute,” said Alleigh Bates, a student.

“These are the days they remember. These are the times they recall. Their times here in middle school, that’s what matters to us, that they’re learning. They’re enjoying school and they love being here with us,” said Hammett.