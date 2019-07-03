Mississippi students turn the heat up on summer reading

The school year is nearing! Students across the state are showing off how their summer reading skills by participating in #GetCaughtReading.

It’s a hashtag used across the country to promote summer reading.

Jackson Public Schools has adopted the hashtag to encourage their scholars.

WJTV’s Candace Coleman is the Summer Reading Ambassador for Jackson Public Schools. In her role, she will highlight students and teachers from across the Metro who are doing their summer reading each week on WJTV’s morning newscast.



Send your pictures to ccoleman@wjtv.com or coolschools@wjtv.com to be featured!