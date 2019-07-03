Breaking News
Pearl River cresting in Jackson

Mississippi students turn the heat up on summer reading

#GetCaughtReading initiative encourages students to continue reading for the summer

The school year is nearing! Students across the state are showing off how their summer reading skills by participating in #GetCaughtReading.
It’s a hashtag used across the country to promote summer reading.
Jackson Public Schools has adopted the hashtag to encourage their scholars.

WJTV’s Candace Coleman is the Summer Reading Ambassador for Jackson Public Schools. In her role, she will highlight students and teachers from across the Metro who are doing their summer reading each week on WJTV’s morning newscast.

Send your pictures to ccoleman@wjtv.com or coolschools@wjtv.com to be featured!

  • Danni Magnolia Dunmore reading “Hair Love” by Matthew A. Cherry
    Courtesy: Toni Jo
  • Jordan Moffett getting a comfy read in. He will be attending Wilkins Elementary.
    Courtesy: Shenikqua Caston
  • Jordan Moffett enjoying a table read with friends at the library.
    Courtesy: Shenikqua Caston
  • 3rd grader Maybelle McGuffey getting sun rays and reading by the pool. She will be attending McWillie Elementary. Her mom says she has read over 75 books this summer!
    Courtesy: Amanda McGuffey
  • Madison County Schools librarians gearing up for the school year with their summer reads!
    Courtesy: Madison County Schools
  • Enjoying a book at the Crystal Springs library
    Courtesy: Lori Allen

