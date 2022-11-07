JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center’s (UMMC) simulation lab with virtual reality training proved to be helpful during the coronavirus pandemic.

Students learn how to assess heart sounds, draw blood, inject medications and more in the simulation center.

“Sometimes it’s for chemotherapy. Sometimes for antibiotics,” said Dr. Justin Ling-Leblanc, a third-year radiology resident at UMMC.

UMMC’s simulation center allows training for high schoolers, students in the medical and dental fields and doctors to safely practice different scenarios in a monitored setting in order to be prepared for real-life emergencies.

“If this were a real patient, they’d be sedated,” said Ling-Leblanc.

The state-of-the-art training uses plastic patients.

“They could do their first procedure on a simulation or mannequin before they do it on a patient,” said Dr. Garth Campbell, an associate professor of radiology at UMMC.

Managing Director Anna Lerant credits the simulation training playing a vital role during the coronavirus pandemic.

With UMMC remaining the only Level 1 trauma center in the state, fourth-year radiology resident Dr. Matthew Martin is confident he’ll be well prepared to use his skills in the real world.

“When I leave here, it will be really hard for me to see something that I haven’t seen before in my training,” said Martin.

For Patrick Parker, the simulation center coordinator, he’s come full circle. His interest in radiology was piqued when he went on a tour through the center back when he was a firefighter paramedic in Flowood.

“At that time, which was a small room in another building, I saw it and said, ‘I’d like to do that someday’,” he said.

The simulation is building a bridge between classroom learning and the clinical practice.

“In an academic medical center, simulation is almost like health insurance for patients because it allows our learners to get the brunt of the learning in the simulation center and not at the bedside,” said Lerant.

For those like Martin, he said he plans to take what he learned from UMMC’s simulation center and stay in Mississippi to provide care.