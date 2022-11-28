VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – During this time of giving, many people are doing what they can to help out for the holidays. The cadets of Vicksburg’s JROTC program shared their recent experience by giving back to the community.

Tis’ the season of giving. That’s exactly what the cadets of Vicksburg High’s JROTC program accomplished by carrying out a food donation for the area community.

“We just wanted to help the community and also inform out cadets on how to be organized and show leadership and initiative in our community,” said Major Cadet Tamia Burse.

The idea was inspired by their efforts to donate food to areas affected by Hurricane Ida last year.

“We actually took them to South Louisiana. But this year, we wanted to do something that impacted our local communities,” said Lieutenant Colonel Columbus Hood, a senior army instructor at Vicksburg High School.

He said this year’s service project helped at least 50 families, with even more taking home the sweet potatoes they had on hand.

“We connected with a local farmer to get the sweet potatoes and the greens, and we requested a donation from Tyson Foods,” said Hood.

For cadets like Denver Foster, these are the moments that mean the most.

“I really enjoyed helping the community our, making sure somebody had something to eat. It’s hard on a lot of people,” said Cadet Staff Sergeant Denver Foster.

“It was a great feeling, especially watching the cadets execute it to the point they did in providing the community with vegetables and the meats to help out with Thanksgiving,” said Master Sergeant James Shinard.

Hood said this is the first time that Vicksburg High’s JROTC program has done something like this. They plan to have more of these food donations in the Vicksburg community.