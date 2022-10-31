WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On this spooky season, students at Warren Central High hosted a trunk-or-treat for elementary students in the Vicksburg area with the help of the community.

Ghosts and goblins made their way through the parking lot of Beechwood Elementary for some Halloween fun.

Warren Central High’s National Honor Society hosted the spooky event, decking out their cars in creepy decor in the school parking lot of the elementary school.

They had plenty of sweet treats to hand out while kids dressed up as their favorite characters.

The event was a safe, fun way to get out again for all getting into the Halloween spirit.

“People really took it and ran with it,” said Henlee Middleton with the National High Society.

“Halloween is probably my favorite. I love all the movies, decorations and the candy,” said Laila Brown with the National Honor Society.

Organizers were happy to see the outpouring of support for the first-time event.

“We wanted to show them that we appreciate them, and we want to see them grow up and become incredible individuals,” said Jessica Anderson with the National Honor Society.

Anderson said they hope to host more events like this in years to come.