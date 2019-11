JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Most parents want their children to go to a high school that offers a lot of opportunities, like advanced placement or college-level classes. However, researchers found that the high-achieving schools are producing students that run the risk of burning out.

Nina Kumar is the CEO of Authentic Connections, a group that studied the disconnect at high-achieving schools. The districts had high standardized test scores and admissions to some of the nation's top universities.