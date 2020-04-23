RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Make a Wish Mississippi is committed to granting life changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. That’s become a little more challenging in the age of Covid-19, but here is a great way you can help Make a Wish and our front line medical personnel at the same time.



You’ve seen the heartwarming pictures. Critically ill children having the time of their lives thanks to Make A Wish. The pandemic has put many of those wishes on pause.

Alice Blackmon is the Development Director for Make A Wish Mississippi.

She explains, “We have 16 wishes that have been postponed thus far over the past month, and we’ll continue to see that number probably increase.”

Still all things, even a pandemic must pass, and when it does, Make A Wish Mississippi wants to be ready. To that end, they’ve launched their Fund a Mask, Grant a Wish campaign.

Alice tells us how it works, “Not only is it going to help us continue to raise funds for our children who are waiting, for their wish to be granted, but for every $10 donation, we will donate a makes back to our health care workers in our community.”

Sound good? Head over to fundamask.givesmart.com

Alice continues, “The average cost of one wish to be granted is $6,500. We would love to see at least one wish get granted out of this.”

About half of the wishes include a trip to Disney World and 3 quarters of them require are travel related, but that doesn’t mean all the wishes are on hold.

According to Alice, “Right now, we are granting an online shopping spree, so still spreading some joy, that way, which has been really incredible, not only for our team at Make A Wish, but just continuing to spread hope, strength and joy to our kids who are waiting.”

Mask or no mask that’s something we can all smile about.”



Local volunteers make the masks, and Make A Wish will distribute them to local health facilities. Again, donations start as low as $10.

