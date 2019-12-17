Get Your Pet Chipped Today

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Would you like to get your dog or cat looking and feeling good for the Christmas season?
Mississippi Spay and Neuter is hosting a walk-in clinic today (12/17/19) from 8 in the morning until 4 in the afternoon.
The wellness clinic is located at 657 Highway 49 South in Richland.
You can get your pet microchipped for $18.
Nail trims are $5.
Dewormer for cats is $6.
For dogs, dewormers will run between $8 and $16.
Dogs must be on a leash, and cats must be in a carrier.
Safety first.
