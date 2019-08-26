Grow Your Business with Google at Quisenberry Library

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Looking for a why to grow your business? Google can give you a leg up. Head over the Quisenberry Librarys this (8/26) morning. The following is a press release from The Jackson Hinds Library System:

9:30 – 10:30 a.m. FOR NON-PROFITS – Discover Digital Resources to Empower Your Community

Local nonprofits will learn about the Grow with Google Partner Program. This program offers free resources and curriculum that your organization can use to teach people in your community the digital skills that will grow their careers and businesses.

Please note that this session is for library, education and non profit professionals who serve job seekers, students, or small business owners. If you are a for profit business, job seeker, or are interested in learning new skills, please join us at our other sessions or drop by for 1:1 coaching. We encourage you to sign up for our Grow with Google Partner Program at least 3 days prior to the event. (http://grow.google/partners/)

11:30 AM – 12:30 PM GET YOUR BUSINESS ONLINE

Explore Google My Business, a free tool for local businesses who want to connect with customers on Google Search and Maps. Get hands-on help creating or updating your business profile or a simple website.

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM USING DATA TO DRIVE BUSINESS GROWTH

Google Analytics can help you gain insight into how consumers engage with your business online. Learn best practices analyzing customer trends and turning these insights into well-informed, actionable decisions.

3:30 PM – 4:30 PM DIGITAL SKILLS FOR EVERYDAY TASKS

Make the most of your time by managing your work in Google Sheets and creating a meeting agenda in Google Docs that drives your project forward and keep you on pace. This workshop teaches digital skills using Google’s G Suite products. To get the most out of the session, we recommend that you work from your own Google account on the laptops we provide. If you don’t have a Google account, take a look at these instructions for how to get started. (https://accounts.google.com/signup/v2/webcreateaccount?hl=en&flowName=GlifWebSignIn&flowEntry=SignUp )

9:30 am – 4:30 pm 1:1 COACHING WITH A GOOGLER

Want help getting your business on the map? Need someone to show you how to use Google Sheets or other G Suite tools? We’re ready to help!

Drop by our reservation desk at the event to get paired with a Googler coach for your 1:1 coaching session. Our coaches are experts in their respective fields, and are eager to answer any questions you may have in the following areas:

– Google Ads – Google Analytics – Google My Business – G Suite (Google Docs, Sheets, Slides and Forms) – Gmail and Google Calendar – Grow with Google Partner Program

Just let us know what you’d like to learn related to the topics above, and our coaches will provide personalized help to grow your business, career, and confidence online (20 minutes per session).