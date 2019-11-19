Hal’s St. Paddy’s Day Parade co-founder to discuss changes for future

The man who co-founded the Hal's St. Paddy's Day Parade is set to discuss the parade's future in a press conference Tuesday morning.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The man who co-founded the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Day Parade is set to discuss the parade’s future in a press conference on Tuesday, November 19.

The press conference begins at 10:00 a.m. at Hal and Mal’s in Jackson.

During the press conference, Malcolm White is expected to announce the theme for the 2020 parade as well as discuss changes for the future. A few weeks ago, White posted on Facebook about concerns he had over parade safety and the financial burden of hosting the parade.

The 2020 parade is set for Saturday, March 28.

The parade has been a Jackson tradition for 36 years. The parade benefits Children’s of Mississippi, as well as University of Mississippi Medical Center pediatric clinics around the state. An annual 5K associated with the parade also benefits the hospitals.