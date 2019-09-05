Junior Auxiliary of Laurel presents informational meeting to Kiwanis Club

Kiwanis Club of Laurel members were treated to an informational presentation hosted by the Junior Auxiliary of Laurel.

Junior Auxiliary is a national non-profit organization that teaches each of its members to provide aid to charitable services that are beneficial to the general public with an emphasis on children.

The Junior Auxiliary of Laurel conducts 12 service projects annually which focuses on the needs of children. These service projects include:

Amblyopia (lazy eye) screening, Strabismus (cross eye) screening, increase awareness of child negligence and child abuse including but not limited to physical, mental and sexual abuse. Junior Auxiliary also helps to assist children in these situations to connect them with individuals who can help.

The JA of Laurel also sponsors and conducts several other service projects including Family Matters, Girl Talk, Salvation Army Angel Tree child and providing several scholarships to deserving high school students.

The Kiwanis Club of Laurel members were greatly impressed with the work this organization does and would like to thank the members of Junior Auxiliary for all there hard work and dedication.

Pictured from left to right, Lowell Howell, President of Kiwanis Club of Laurel; Andrea Endom, First-Vice President, Junior Auxiliary of Laurel; and Mica Stevens, Program Chairperson, Kiwanis Club of Laurel