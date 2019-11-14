Northside Dr. between I-55 and State Street has been reduced to one lane

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – We have a special traffic alert for motorists traveling on Northside Drive. The city of Jackson is repaving the street.

This project will go on for a while and cause some delays and hazards if you are not careful.

On Northside Drive when driving west away from the I-55 bridge has been reduced down to one lane and will remain so through the morning. Even though this puts a burden on businesses and the public, locals agree it’s all worth it once the road construction is complete.

From the Frontage Road all the way down to the State Street intersection, crews have begun tearing up the old asphalt to bring the street up to date.

“We’ve been avoiding the potholes on a regular basis,” Northside Dr. commuter Brian Gault told us. “Like that’s part of the game of coming to church.”

“The roads were in desperate need of repair,” Commuter Jane Young said. “It was probably one of the worst roads I drive on in Jackson.”

Funded through a federal transportation block grant with matched funds by the city’s 1% sales tax commission the project not only repaves northside, but also fixes sidewalks, and sunken curbs.

“People walk in the road all the time, it’s very dangerous,” Young continued. “With how fast people come through here and how people constantly swerve around potholes.”

To get the job done workers are having to pull up 2.5in of the old asphalt then lay down a warm mixed layer of new asphalt to provide a smoother surface. Great news for those who attend the Redeemer Church.

“We have about 750 people who worship here on Sunday morning,” Gault said. “There are many inconveniences in life, but if it’s for the ultimate good we’re for that.”

“The angry thoughts that come through my head when I’m driving through the potholes,” Young explained. “So I come to worship ready to apologize for those things.”

Along the construction route is two schools that have walkers needing to cross the street. Drivers are urged to proceed with caution at all times.

There is no set time frame to how long the Northside Drive resurfacing project will take. So far crews have torn up the curbside westbound lane from I-55 to redeemer church.