Operation Tornado: Madison Ave. Upper Elementary

With a round of severe weather that caused nine tornadoes on Feb. 5, 2020 still fresh on the minds of Mississippians, there was no time than the present to talk to students about what to do and how to be ready for severe weather.

Storm Team 12 Chief Meteorologist Ken South visited with fourth graders at Madison Avenue Upper Elementary School Friday morning as a part of the 2020 Operation Tornado series.

The students learned about severe weather and how it develops. They also learned about some common misconceptions about severe weather. Most importantly, Ken talked about how to be best prepared for severe weather before it happens.

Ken spoke with 80 students Friday. Along with visits to Camden Elementary and the Earl Travillion Attendance Center earlier this week, Operation Tornado has reached 124 students in 2020.