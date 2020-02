HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Storm Team 12 continued its Operation Tornado tour around Mississippi on Wednesday.

Meteorologist John Conway spoke to fourth graders at Bolton Edwards Elementary about the severe weather season, what to look out for and how to prepare. He also gave students tips to pass on to their family and friends.

With the stop, John spoke to 39 fourth graders. That brings this year’s total to 471 fourth graders.