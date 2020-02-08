Operation Tornado – Madison Ave.

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – While we saw a round of severe weather earlier this week and with most of the severe weather season still ahead of us, it’s never a bad time to teach students about what to do and how to stay read in case of bad weather.

Storm Team 12 Chief Meteorologist Ken South spoke to Madison Avenue Upper Elementary fourth graders this morning as a part of our Operation Tornado series.

Ken spoke to 80 students today. Along with stops at Camden Elementary and Earl Travillion Attendance Center on Wednesday, we’re now at 124 students that we’ve talked to so far this year.