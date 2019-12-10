Piggly Wiggly set to reopen in Downtown Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Members of the downtown Canton community will soon no longer have to drive or walk miles towards I-55 to do their grocery shopping.

After ten months of being closed down the Piggly Wiggly off Highway 51 is reopening its doors.

Since the Piggly Wiggly first closed down back in February much of downtown Canton was left in a food desert and not everyone has a car or the time to go all the way to Save-A-Lot or Walmart.

Once a dark and closed down building, has become lit up sight with signs on the door locals are cheerful to read.

“When they open up I’m going to be the first one in there,” Melissa Morment of Canton said.

After pushing the property through major renovations, businessman Marty Rhoden has been determined to give the surrounding community a full resource for food again.

“We will be a customer service oriented company,” Owner Rhoden stated. “We will take out your groceries every bag every time. That will be our montreau.”

The store location of Piggly Wiggly sits off Highway 51 at the intersection of Academy Street. Making it the easiest and quickest place to get what you need to feed your family.

“It got a little hard cause we had to go out to Save-A-Lot and stuff or out there to Walmart,” Morment told us. “And it’s hard when you don’t have a ride and your car broke down on you.”

“Some of the community was traveling to Madison and other places to get our groceries,” Tanya Collins of Canton explained. “But to be right here and for some, it’s in walking distance, so it will be great to have Piggly Wiggly back.”

By the grand opening Rhoden expects to employ up to 50 people to operate the store, offering every type of food and house product needed.

“This store is part of the community and has been a part of the community for many years,” Owner Rhoden said. “And we’re just going to bring it back to what it used to be. We will have a full-service deli and we will have custom cut meats. A full-service meat department.”

“It’s easier to shop with your kids and once you get to come every day and every time you come the kids already know where things are so they help you shop,” Collins said.

The schedule is not set in stone, but Rhoden does plan to have the store fully open by this weekend. When customers come in they will see brand new flooring, walls, led lighting, and a paint job.