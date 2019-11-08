Ridgeland Getting a Downtown

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – It may have been a little rainy Thursday (11/7/19), but that didn’t stop neighbors in Ridgeland from celebrating a new addition to the city. Mayor Gene McGee was on hand for the ribbon cutting of the long-awaited Railroad District in Ridgeland. Mayor McGee says this is the first step in giving Ridgeland a real downtown area because the city never really had one. He says this project, along with the opening of several new roadways, are the first steps in making downtown Ridgeland a reality.

Mayor McGee also signed a proclamation declaring Saturday, November 30, Small Business Saturday in Ridgeland. The proclamation urges community members to support small businesses in the city on that day and throughout the rest of the year.