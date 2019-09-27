Rita Brent Invites You to “Sipp On This Tea”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Comedienne and Jackson native Rita Brent is taking her talents to the Big Apple to pursue her entertainment career, but before she leaves for New York City, on Saturday (9/28) night, she’s hosting the “Sipp On This Tea” comedy show at the Alamo Theatre. That’s the place where it all started for her. The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are just $25. Come out and show your support for Rita. She is a very funny lady. The show is being presented by our friends over at Patty Peck Honda. Start spreading the news!