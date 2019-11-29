Star Baptist Church opens doors for families with damaged homes to celebrate Thanksgiving

STAR, Miss. (WJTV) – The community of Star, Mississippi is giving extra thanks on this Turkey Day for making it through Wednesday morning’s tornado, some families even went as far as moving their meals to their church to be together.

A tornado may have blown parts of their homes away but that won’t stop this family from finding ways to come together giving thanks for everyone being ok.

After a wild night ducking for cover the Knight’s, Townson’s, McCane’s, and Nicholson’s are getting back to their annual Thanksgiving routines.

“Storm can’t stop Thanksgiving,” Hunter Sparnecht of Star told us. “We’re going to eat regardless. We’re going to get big fat and happy, enjoy all this food, all this family, go home and watch some football. OleMiss is going to win tonight.”

For these families, there are many Thanksgiving traditions both on and off the plate helping to put the tornado out of their minds.



“Thing that they look forward to is banana pudding,” Great Grandmother Christine McCane said. “I do the banana putting every year and they say grandma or mama will you do the banana putting? And that’s the favorite.”

“My grandmothers banana pudding,” Jeremy Lewis backed up. “That’s always my special thing from her I love eating her banana putting.”

Here on the Knight’s main property is a family barn that’s been standing for over 100 years. It’s the usual site for their Thanksgiving gathering but with its roof torn off in the storm and no electricity, they were left stranded before the Star Baptist Church stepped in.

“I was just grateful to be alive and survive a storm that if you look at those pictures I could see God’s protection,” Gaye Knight stated. “We are going to celebrate Thanksgiving on Thanksgiving and be grateful that we’re here.”

To make it happen the family started heating up the ovens bright and early to fill the table exactly how it would be if they were home.

“We woke up about 6:00 A.M.-7:00 A.M.,” Knight said. “And have been going ever since. We got here at about 10:00 A.M. to prepare.”

“My four daughters plan all of Thanksgiving,” McCane said. “They know what they want to do and they tell me what to get. I see myself as the boss in the kitchen, they don’t think I should be in there. Get out of the way you’re in my way.”

Afterall making it through the tornado without a scratch they say there’s just a little more to be thankful for this year.

“I’m thankful for the people of the church who allowed us to have it here,” Shelby Sparnecht of Star said. “Instead of where we don’t have electricity. I’m thankful for my family, and everybody is safe from the storm.”

One last thing the night family has to do before they close out Thanksgiving is going through all the best ads to find the deals for Black Friday shopping.