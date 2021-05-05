4 dead after plane crashes into Hattiesburg home

4 people confirmed dead after plane crashes into home in Hattiesburg Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)-Crews repsonded to a report of a downed aircraft on Annie Christie Drive around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.

It’s confirmed that a civilian airplane crashed into a home when crews arrived on the scene. 

Four people were confirmed dead in result of the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are currently investigating the scene.

At this time, Edwards Street is back open to traffic.

Annie Christie Drive is closed entirely from Evans Street, down to Collins Street. 

If you find any debris or wreckage in your yard or property that you believe is connected to the crash, do not touch or remove it.

Please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-467-7556

