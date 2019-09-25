Crafting group raises money for church

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Members of University Baptist Church in Hattiesburg, Mississippi come together to share their love of crafting and it’s all for a good cause.

Every Wednesday morning the women come knit items such as blankets, quilts, and even scarfs.

Sherry Lauglin, a member of the church says the group started because they all enjoyed spending time with each other creating art.

“We started doing this about three years ago just as a way to have some fun times together and to make some things, that’s what we like to do. We started by making chrismons, which are ornaments for our Christmas tree and from there it just evolved into doing other things,” said Laughlin

Along with making Christmas ornaments the group also makes activity blankets. These blankets have many elements a person can touch and feel and pull on parts of the fabric. The purpose of the cloth is to help children with developmental skills and adults with dementia.

Handmade activity blanket

The crafting group is currently working on more items to sell for a fundraiser to help repair the churches restrooms.

“Right now we’re working on things for our booth which will be at The Pine Belt Expo and Christmas Market that is going to take place at the Train Depot in downtown Hattiesburg on November the 16th. We will be selling handmade items, goodies and Christmas candy and cookies and jellies and that sort of thing. This will be a fundraiser for our church,” said Laughlin

The church currently has a display set up where members of the congregation are encouraged to donate to the cause.