Hattiesburg hosts annual 9/11 ceremony

The city of Hattiesburg hosted its annual 9/11 ceremony to remember those who lost their lives to the act of terror 18 years ago.

The event was held at the Hattiesburg Fire Station #1. The ceremony included a violin rendition of the national anthem, speakers such as Hattiesburg Mayor, Toby Barker and a moment of prayer to honor those that have fallen.

Current active duty military and those serving in law enforcement were honored as well. People from the community showed their support for those who choose to fight for this country.