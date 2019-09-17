The city of Hattiesburg has been ranked the best college town

According to a survey from reviews.org the city of Hattiesburg has been ranked the number one college town in the state of Mississippi.

This comes as no surprise to many of the residents in the city. Hattiesburg is home to two universities, The University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey University and also has a community college, Pearl River Community College Hattiesburg Campus.

What makes The Hub City so great is there is an abundance of activity for young college students. The District at Midtown located right across from USM has a variety of restaurants and retail spots for students.

The Downtown area of Hattiesburg also hosts plenty of activities for students to enjoy such as Live at Five, art-walks and music festivals.