2 shot on Clinton Blvd; 1 in critical condition



JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the back while at a park.

Jackson Police Department said the male victim and a woman had to be taken to the hospital Friday before 8 p.m.

According to JPD, the woman was shot in the foot and is stable. Officers said the shooting happened at a park on Clinton Blvd.

The incident reportedly stemmed from an altercation between multiple people at the park. So far there have been no arrests.

If you have information about this shooting you are being urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

