2 shot on Clinton Blvd; 1 in critical condition

Crime

Two people shot at park on Clinton Blvd.

by:

Posted: / Updated:


JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the back while at a park.

Jackson Police Department said the male victim and a woman had to be taken to the hospital Friday before 8 p.m.

According to JPD, the woman was shot in the foot and is stable. Officers said the shooting happened at a park on Clinton Blvd.

The incident reportedly stemmed from an altercation between multiple people at the park. So far there have been no arrests.

If you have information about this shooting you are being urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories