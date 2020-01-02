Bodies Found in Benton County

LAMAR, Miss. (AP) – Authorities say they suspect foul play was involved in the deaths of two people discovered along a rural north Mississippi road. Benton County Sheriff Robby Goolsby told news outlets the male and female bodies were found by people riding four-wheelers in Lamar on Wednesday (1/1/20) afternoon. News outlets report the county coroner’s office is determining the causes of death. Goolsby says the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist in the investigation. No additional details have been released.

1/2/2020 3:59:11 AM (GMT -6:00)