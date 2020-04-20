Burglary suspects wanted in Jones County

UPDATE: 4-20-2020 3:10 PM

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the burglary suspects has been identified as Gabriel Emmons.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators are now seeking him for questioning.

Anyone with knowledge on the whereabouts of Gabriel Emmons is asked to contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Investigators of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department are looking for two burglary suspects. The two suspects are wanted for burglary on Graves Road.

Police said the individuals stole a television, washer, dryer, generator and approximately 3,000 rounds of various caliber ammunition among other items.

Burglary suspect

Burglary suspect

If you recognize the two suspects pictured, you are asked to call the Jone County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.