Clinton Police Warn “Lock It or Lose It”

CLINTON, MISS. (November 25, 2019) The Clinton Police Department is encouraging residents to lock their cars and secure their valuables in order to prevent thefts during the holiday season.

CPD is once again promoting the LOL (Lock it or Lose it) campaign as an important step in continuing the significant reduction in property crimes in the city.

With Christmas season’s busy shopping activities, shoppers are reminded to lock and secure their vehicles and property while shopping. Purses and packages left in plain view are enticing targets for would be criminals. CPD encourages shoppers to place packages in the trunk of their vehicle.

Shoppers are asked to not leave their purse in the shopping cart while stepping around to another aisle.

Recent crime stats show significant reductions in burglaries from over 180 in 2013 to 48 in 2018. Of those 48 burglaries, only three (3) involved forced entry into the vehicle, all others were unlocked doors with valuables left in plain sight.

“Most vehicle break-ins and residential burglaries are crimes of opportunities and if a vehicle or building is locked, a criminal will usually move on,” Chief Ford Hayman noted. “Locking car doors will substantially decrease the likelihood of being victimized. Of the 48 burglaries, only three crimes involved forced entry through broken windows’”

Chief Hayman highlighted, that if residents and shoppers actively participate in the Lock it or Lose it campaign, our community could potentially eliminate property crimes.