JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department had a heavy presence outside a nightclub early Saturday morning.

Witnesses tell 12 News, a fight broke out inside the club on South West Street, before eventually heading outside. Once outside, witnesses say someone pulled a gun and opened fire.



Police cruisers seen outside club (Credit: Alex Love/WJTV)

It’s unclear at this time if anyone was injured.

We’ve reached out to Jackson Police for more information but have not heard back.

We’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.