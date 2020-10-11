Severe Weather Tools

HPD: BOLO issued for suspect in homicide investigation

Crime
Hattiesburg Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in an ongoing homicide investigation.

Alex Carmichael Williams, 22, of Hattiesburg, has an active arrest warrant for 1st degree murder, in the shooting death of Jermaine Hunter, according to Hattiesburg Police.

Hunter was killed on June 29, 2020, outside his residence on McCall Street.

Williams is considered armed and dangerous, use caution, and do not make contact with him. Contact Hattiesburg Police, Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP, or your local law enforcement agency with any information on his whereabouts.

